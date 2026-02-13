Beijing has urged Tokyo to protect crew members' rights after Japan seized a Chinese fishing boat and arrested its skipper, in an incident that risks deepening a running spat between the two nations.

"It is hoped Japan strictly respects the China-Japan fisheries agreement, fairly enforces the law and safeguards the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese crew members," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference on Friday.

The episode on Thursday off southern Japan came three months after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Japan would intervene militarily if Beijing sought to take Taiwan by force.

The seizure was the Japanese fisheries' agency’s first since 2022 of a Chinese fishing boat.

Japan's fisheries agency said the vessel's captain was ordered to stop for an inspection, but the boat "failed to comply and fled".

"Consequently, the vessel's captain was arrested on the same day," the agency said in a statement.

The boat was inside Japan's exclusive economic zone 89.4 nautical miles (166 kilometres) south-southwest of Meshima island in the Goto archipelago, Japan's statement said — not a disputed area.

The captain was named as Chinese national Zheng Nianli, 47. The status of the other 10 people on board the vessel, named the Qiong Dong Yu, was unclear.

"To prevent illegal fishing operations by foreign vessels, we will continue to take firm action and engage in enforcement activities," chief government spokesperson Minoru Kihara said.

China has a number of territorial tussles with Japan, and there have been repeated incidents around the Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu in China.

The 2010 arrest of another Chinese fishing boat captain off those islands in the East China Sea became a major diplomatic incident.

Taiwan spat



Japan and China have close economic ties but Takaichi's comments about Taiwan have sent relations spiralling downwards again.

China has long insisted that Taiwan, occupied for decades by Japan until 1945, is its territory and has not ruled out force to achieve "reunification".