Ex-Israeli PM reportedly settles slander case with Ben-Gvir
The settlement follows claims that Ben-Gvir’s party activists broke into Bennett’s home.
Former PM Naftali Bennett paid a settlement to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after the latter sued Bennett’s wife for accusing his party activists of breaking into their home. Bennett denied the payment was hush money, while Ben-Gvir said he donated the compensation to IDF soldiers. / AP
May 8, 2025

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett paid National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir around 35,000 shekels ($10,000) as a settlement in a slander lawsuit the far-right minister filed against Bennett's wife, according to a report by Israel's Kan public broadcaster.

Haaretz reported that the case stemmed from Gilat Bennett accusing Ben-Gvir’s party activists of breaking into her home.

The Israeli newspaper added that at the time he filed the suit, Ben-Gvir claimed he was in possession of "below-the-belt" information about Bennett, which could "break up his family."

According to the Kan report, a month later, a settlement was reached, the details of which have not been reported.

‘No hush money’

Bennett responded on X to the report, saying that the settlement was not "hush money."

"A few years ago, in the course of an election campaign, thugs broke into the Bennett family's home. In response, Gilat Bennet wrote a post where she accused Ben-Gvir's people of the deed," the post said.

"The latter sued Gilat Bennett for having attributed the thuggish break-in to Ben-Gvir's people, with no proof that they were indeed Ben-Gvir's people. In a mediation procedure, a compromise was agreed upon, which included compensation, and this was carried out. That's it. No hush money, no blackmail and no nothing."

On Wednesday morning, Ben-Gvir said he donated the compensation received from Bennett to Israel Defense Forces soldiers, calling it a lesson to what he described as a "poison machine."

He noted that the lawsuit and settlement had been reported at the time, though the exact amount was not disclosed.

