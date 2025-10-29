A Russian strike on a children's hospital in southern Ukraine wounded at least nine people, including four children, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a "deliberate" attack that shows Moscow does not want peace.

The strike in Kherson blasted out windows and left bloodstains on the floor of treatment rooms, with debris strewn across stretchers and medical equipment, footage published by Ukrainian officials showed.

Russia has hit several hospitals and medical facilities during its war on Ukraine, drawing accusations of war crimes, though Moscow says it only targets military sites.

"They could not have been unaware of where they were striking. This was a deliberate Russian attack specifically against children, against medical personnel, against basic guarantees of life in the community," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine's ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said nine people were wounded. The youngest was aged eight, Zelenskyy said.

Around 100 people were inside the hospital at the time of the attack, Zelenskyy added.

Russia was "not only dragging out its terrorist war but also trying to do everything possible to ensure that no opportunity to end the war succeeds," he said.

Moscow has not commented on the strike.

Kiev targets refineries in response