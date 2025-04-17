WORLD
US begins withdrawing hundreds of troops from Syria — NYT
Military is shuttering three of eight small operating bases, reducing levels to about 1,400, says New York Times.
During his presidency's first term in 2019, Trump had initiated the withdrawal of American troops from Syria — a move that analysts said significantly altered the dynamics of the region. / AP
April 17, 2025

The US has started withdrawing hundreds of troops from northeastern Syria, the New York Times reported.

Citing two senior US officials, NYT said on Thursday the military is shuttering three of its eight small operating bases in the northeast and reducing troop levels to about 1,400 from 2,000.

The officials said American commanders will assess whether to make additional cuts after 60 days.

Commanders have recommended keeping at least 500 troops in Syria, said one official.

The report said President Donald Trump has expressed "deep skepticism" about keeping US troops in Syria.

Trump said in late January that the US "will make a determination" on troops in Syria following a report that said he intends to withdraw American forces.

"I don't know who said that, but we'll make a determination on that," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're not involved in Syria. Syria is in its own mess. They've got enough messes over there. They don't need us involved."

For now the reductions that started on Thursday are based on ground commanders’ recommendations to close and consolidate bases, and were approved by the Pentagon and its central command, NYT said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
