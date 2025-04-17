The US has started withdrawing hundreds of troops from northeastern Syria, the New York Times reported.

Citing two senior US officials, NYT said on Thursday the military is shuttering three of its eight small operating bases in the northeast and reducing troop levels to about 1,400 from 2,000.

The officials said American commanders will assess whether to make additional cuts after 60 days.

Commanders have recommended keeping at least 500 troops in Syria, said one official.