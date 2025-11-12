The bodies of 19 personnel have been recovered from the wreckage of a Turkish military cargo plane that crashed on Tuesday near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial heads in Ankara, Erdogan said the aircraft’s black box had been recovered and that a detailed investigation is now underway.

Search efforts continue for one remaining victim.

“Ongoing work at the crash site is being closely monitored, and all necessary investigations will be conducted meticulously to clarify every aspect of the incident,” the president said.