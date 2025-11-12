TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Nineteen bodies recovered after Turkish military plane crash near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Erdogan
Authorities have recovered 19 of the 20 victims from the wreckage as investigations continue into what caused the Turkish Air Force cargo plane to go down.
Nineteen bodies recovered after Turkish military plane crash near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan says that the aircraft’s black box had been recovered and that a detailed investigation is now underway. / AA
November 12, 2025

The bodies of 19 personnel have been recovered from the wreckage of a Turkish military cargo plane that crashed on Tuesday near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday. 

Speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial heads in Ankara, Erdogan said the aircraft’s black box had been recovered and that a detailed investigation is now underway.

Search efforts continue for one remaining victim.

“Ongoing work at the crash site is being closely monitored, and all necessary investigations will be conducted meticulously to clarify every aspect of the incident,” the president said.

RelatedTRT World - 20 Turkish soldiers martyred in military cargo plane crash in Georgia: defence ministry
RECOMMENDED

Warnings on misinformation

Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry and Communications Directorate will continue to provide regular updates on the situation. 

He also warned citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation regarding the crash, cautioning against those who “stoop to dirty politics.”

The Turkish Air Force C-130 transport plane, carrying 20 military personnel, went down shortly after taking off from Azerbaijan on a flight bound for Türkiye. 

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Israel wants US to attack Iran, but Trump favours tough diplomacy: report