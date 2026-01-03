A campaign funding group aligned with US President Donald Trump has entered 2026 with an almost $300 million stockpile ahead of this year’s midterm elections, according to a filing released.

Make America Great Again Inc, a super political action committee, reported raising about $102 million between 1 July and 22 December, the filing with the Federal Election Commission showed.

Nearly half of that amount came from three donors.

Greg Brockman gave $25 million, while Foris DAX Inc, which operates the Crypto.com exchange, contributed $20 million.

Private equity investor Konstantin Sokolov donated $11 million.

The super PAC can use the funds to influence the November midterm elections, which are expected to serve as a referendum on Trump’s policies during his second term.