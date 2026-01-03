POLITICS
Trump-aligned MAGA Inc enters 2026 with nearly $300M ahead of US midterm elections
Super PAC aligned with President Trump reports nearly $300 million in funds as Republicans prepare for crucial elections in November.
Greg Brockman gives $25 million, while Foris DAX Inc, which operates the Crypto.com exchange, contributes $20 million. [File] / Reuters
January 3, 2026

A campaign funding group aligned with US President Donald Trump has entered 2026 with an almost $300 million stockpile ahead of this year’s midterm elections, according to a filing released.

Make America Great Again Inc, a super political action committee, reported raising about $102 million between 1 July and 22 December, the filing with the Federal Election Commission showed.

Nearly half of that amount came from three donors.

Greg Brockman gave $25 million, while Foris DAX Inc, which operates the Crypto.com exchange, contributed $20 million.

Private equity investor Konstantin Sokolov donated $11 million.

The super PAC can use the funds to influence the November midterm elections, which are expected to serve as a referendum on Trump’s policies during his second term.

Trump is constitutionally barred from running for a third term as president.

Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, making the upcoming elections critical for control of Congress.

Since Trump returned to office in January last year, major US companies and wealthy individuals have moved to strengthen ties with his administration.

Large donations from tech, cryptocurrency, energy and defence-linked interests have also helped fund the construction of a $300 million White House ballroom commissioned by Trump, according to the filing.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
