In a letter congratulating the new Pope Leo XIV, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope for joint efforts to end humanitarian tragedies, especially in Gaza.

According to a statement on the Presidency’s X account on Friday, Erdogan said: “On the occasion of your election to the Papacy, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on behalf of my nation and myself.”

Erdogan stated that the late Pope Francis, a distinguished statesman, earned the admiration of the entire world through his great efforts to establish peace and tolerance during a time of intensified regional and international conflicts.