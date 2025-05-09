TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's President Erdogan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV, hopes for joint efforts to end humanitarian crises
Türkiye and the Vatican will make a significant contribution to ending humanitarian tragedies, especially in Gaza, Erdogan says in a statement.
Erdogan stated that the late Pope Francis, a distinguished statesman, earned the admiration of the entire world through his great efforts to establish peace and tolerance during a time of intensified regional and international conflicts. / AA
May 9, 2025

In a letter congratulating the new Pope Leo XIV, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope for joint efforts to end humanitarian tragedies, especially in Gaza.

According to a statement on the Presidency’s X account on Friday, Erdogan said: “On the occasion of your election to the Papacy, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on behalf of my nation and myself.”

Erdogan stated that the late Pope Francis, a distinguished statesman, earned the admiration of the entire world through his great efforts to establish peace and tolerance during a time of intensified regional and international conflicts.

“I am fully confident that we will continue the sincere and constructive dialogue we established with Pope Francis with you as well. It is my sincere belief that further advancing the relations between Türkiye and the Vatican will make a significant contribution to strengthening tolerance on the international arena and to ending humanitarian tragedies, especially in Gaza.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
