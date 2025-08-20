Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists to occupy Gaza City, drawing severe criticism from several countries across the globe.

Katz named the plan Gideon’s Chariots B, after the offensive “Gideon’s Chariots”, a ground offensive that was launched in May to expand the occupation and fully evacuate Palestinians from northern Gaza.

Gaza City

On the ground in Gaza City on Wednesday, Mustafa Qazzaat, head of the emergency committee in the Gaza municipality, described the situation as "catastrophic".

He told AFP that "large numbers" of people were fleeing their neighbourhoods, with the majority of those displaced "on the roads and streets without shelter."

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the Netanyahu government's plan to place Gaza under Israeli military control is unacceptable.

France

Israel's plan "will drag the region into a permanent war," the French president posted on social media, reiterating his call for an "international stabilisation mission".

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Israel's "military offensive to occupy Gaza City can only lead to a complete disaster for both peoples.”

Germany