Pakistani security forces killed two Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) terrorists as they attempted to take cadets hostage at an army-run college overnight in Wana, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, police said on Tuesday.

A suicide car bomber and five other attackers were involved, according to the authorities.

The TTP is separate from but loosely affiliated with Afghanistan’s Taliban. The group is designated a terrorist organisation by both the United States and the United Nations.

The attack began on Monday evening when the army said the terrorists attempted to breach the security perimetre at Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan, but had to retreat after the Pakistani military responded.

The attackers then rammed the main gate with a vehicle loaded with explosives, damaging the gate and the nearby infrastructure.