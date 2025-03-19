WAR ON GAZA
US launches fresh air strikes against Houthis in Yemen
US strikes target multiple locations, including the northern province of Saada and the strategic port city of Hudaida, Houthi-affiliated media reports.
Missiles are fired into the sky, said to be, for an operation against the Yemen's Houthis at an unidentified location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 18, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 19, 2025

The US carried out air strikes in Yemen for a fourth straight night, targeting areas controlled by the Houthi group, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed late Tuesday.

In a statement on X, CENTCOM said it is conducting “continuous operations against Iran-backed” Houthis, without providing further details.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news outlet reported that US strikes targeted multiple locations, including the northern province of Saada and the strategic port city of Hudaida.

More than 50 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in US strikes this weekend as US President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the group continues its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with Gaza.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.

SOURCE:AA
