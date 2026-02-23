Ahmad Salhab, 56, had just finished his morning prayer on the first day of Ramadan last week when he heard a faint hum of approaching vehicles.

The distant rumble slowly turned into a thunder as three bulldozers showed up at the gate of his family home in a quiet neighbourhood of the City of Hebron in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The earth-moving equipment operated by Israeli authorities was there to knock down the three-floor structure with 10 apartments housing over 40 family members of Salhab.

“At 6 in the morning… they directly started the demolitions without giving us the chance to collect any of our belongings or furniture,” he tells TRT World.

The Israeli authorities did not give him any days or even hours before starting the demolition of a house built by Salhab’s father in 1965, two years before Israel occupied the West Bank.

They refused to hear him out or give even a few hours to evacuate the building.

“Instead, they attacked us and beat everyone, young or old,” he says.

Experts say that what happened to Salhab’s family foreshadows a larger displacement campaign following the latest legal changes meant to strip Palestinians of their ancestral lands in the occupied West Bank.

As part of a long-term Israeli land grab project that critics call ethnic cleansing , Tel Aviv has signalled that it will start land registration in the occupied territory for the first time since 1967, when Israel captured the entire historical Palestine, as well as additional land from Egypt and Syria.

Under the new law, Tel Aviv will be able to reclassify “undocumented” Palestinian property as “state land” ready for settler expansion.

The planned move targets vast swaths of land in Area C , which consists of over 60 percent of the occupied West Bank, where Israel already retains extensive control over security, planning, and zoning.

Around 58 percent of Area C is currently unregistered land.

The new policy includes the cancellation of a Jordanian law barring land sales to Israelis and the expansion of Israeli oversight into Areas A and B, where the Palestinian Authority enjoys limited governance power under the Oslo Accords .

Palestinians view the so-called administrative reform as another tool to accelerate the pace of land grab already in full swing under other pretexts.

The Israeli move will systematically disadvantage Palestinians, many of whom rely on customary inheritance and partial registrations from Ottoman, British Mandate, and Jordanian eras, experts say.

Nasir Qadri, an international law practitioner and critical legal scholar at Koc University in Istanbul, tells TRT World that the proposed changes will redefine what constitutes legally recognisable land ownership.

The imposition of stringent evidentiary requirements changes inherited rights into fragile claims that can be administratively nullified, he says.

Under the 1907 Hague Regulations , an occupying power like Israel must act as a temporary administrator, not a sovereign, reshaping the property structure.

“Where heirs cannot satisfy heightened proof standards or navigate complex consolidation procedures, land long treated as family property may be reclassified, designated as state land, or absorbed into settlement expansion,” he says.

Suhad Bishara, Legal Director at the Israel-based independent human rights organisation Adalah, agrees with this view.

“The opening of land registries is not primarily about individual ‘coercion’ to sell. It is a structural mechanism for dispossession,” she tells TRT World.

She explains that the process imposes “evidentiary standards that are nearly impossible for Palestinians to meet” and is inaccessible to refugees or Gaza residents.

If owners fail to register with the required documentation or cannot physically access the Israeli-run registries, their land will default to Israeli “state land”, she says.

Bishara says the move violates Article 46 of the Hague Regulations, which prohibits the confiscation of private property, and can constitute a war crime under the Rome Statute, a treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Under the Rome Statute, the ICC can investigate and prosecute the four core international crimes – genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression – in situations where states are either unable or unwilling to do so themselves.

Threat to Palestinian agriculture

Bishara warns that the start of land title settlement directly threatens Palestinian agriculture.

Much of the farmland and grazing areas in the occupied West Bank are likely to be reclassified as “state land”, leading to more Israeli settlements. It will deprive Palestinian farmers of access to their lands because proving ownership is “extremely difficult”, she says.