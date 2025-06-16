TÜRKİYE
India's Modi visits Greek-administered Cyprus just days after clashing with Pakistan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official two-day trip to the Greek Cypriot Administration, which has been at loggerheads with Türkiye over the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
June 16, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Greek-administered Cyprus for a visit focused on the island’s potential role in connecting India to Europe through a trade corridor, even though Türkiye has firmly said that the project cannot proceed without its involvement.

Modi, who was on his way to a summit of the G7 group of nations in Canada, and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides were scheduled to address business leaders on Sunday and hold formal talks on Monday, officials said.

Becoming the first Indian leader to visit Southern Cyprus in 23 years, Modi's visit comes a little over a month after India and Pakistan attacked each other with missiles and jets in the most severe escalation in decades.

In the ensuing confrontation, Pakistan shot down multiple Indian jets, including Rafales, a major setback for Modi’s government.

Türkiye was the first country to reach out to Islamabad and condemn India’s cross-border air strikes that killed dozens of civilians, and raised fears of a broader regional conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Türkiye's stance on a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region, as well as its support for Pakistan during the conflict, riled up considerable anti-Türkiye sentiment among the right-wing Hindu nationalist support base of Modi.

“There is no corridor without Türkiye”

India has long been pursuing a sea and rail trade link, the so-called India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC).

IMEC is part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) - a Western-led initiative to fund global infrastructure projects.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the project would not happen without cooperation from Türkiye - as the most suitable pathway starts from East moving West and passing through Türkiye.

“We say that there is no corridor without Türkiye,” Erdogan said, while underscoring the nation’s “important production and trade base”.

Despite numerous diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations to reach a lasting solution, Cyprus remains mired in a long-standing conflict between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

Ankara has consistently expressed its strong support for the Turkish Cypriots and a two-state solution to address the issue.

Erdogan has repeatedly emphasised that any future negotiations must recognise the existence of two sovereign states with equal status.

