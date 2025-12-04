Major gaps exist in human gene maps because they were mainly based on DNA from individuals of European ancestry, a new study finds.

Researchers identified thousands of previously missing transcripts, RNA molecules that carry a gene’s instructions, in populations from Africa, Asia, and the Americas, according to a study published on Wednesday in Nature Communications.

Many of these newly found transcripts are linked to genes already known to affect diseases that vary greatly by ancestry, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and cholesterol metabolism.

The findings show that variations in disease prevalence and severity among populations may partly result from the fact that the same gene can produce different RNA transcripts (and thus different proteins) through mechanisms like alternative splicing.

Until now, these ancestry-specific molecular variations have been essentially invisible in the standard reference maps, concealing potentially critical clues about genetic risk and disease biology.

“Gene maps are used by scientists every day, but we’ve been leaving out huge sections of the world’s population. This study shows, for the first time, how much we’ve been missing,” says first author Pau Clavell-Revelles of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) and Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG).

The first complete draft of the human genome, unveiled in 2001, was a monumental breakthrough, yet it was only a starting point.

The raw sequence of three billion letters told scientists nothing about where genes actually begin and end, how many there are, or how a single gene can generate multiple protein variants through alternative splicing. This cellular editing process cuts and reassembles RNA instructions.

To solve this, researchers created gene annotation maps: comprehensive catalogues that pinpoint the location of every gene and list all the RNA transcripts it can produce.

Initiatives like GENCODE transformed the cryptic DNA sequence into a usable roadmap, enabling scientists to identify disease-causing regions and understand how genetic differences among individuals translate into real-world health outcomes.

Yet these annotation maps carried a built-in flaw from the start.

While any two people share 99.9 percent of their DNA, the remaining 0.1 percent carries the signature of deep human history: populations that separated tens of thousands of years ago and adapted to different climates, diets, diseases, and chance events.

Because the reference genome and most of the early annotation efforts relied heavily on samples from people of European descent, the distinctive genetic features that evolved in African, Asian, Oceanian, and American populations were largely left out of the final maps.

As a result, a significant portion of human molecular biology, the way cells actually switch genes on and off in different populations, has remained undocumented, effectively hidden from view and from medical research.