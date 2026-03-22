Elon Musk announced on Saturday a plan to make chips for artificial intelligence, robotics and data centres in space, in the latest bold project by the world's richest person.

The "Terafab", a manufacturing facility based near Austin, Texas, will aim to produce one terawatt of computing power per year, Musk said.

A terawatt is equivalent to one trillion watts. That is slightly less than the total power generation capacity of the United States, according to an industry group.

Musk said the project would be run jointly by his electric-vehicle firm Tesla and his rocket company SpaceX.

He did not disclose the initial investment. Previous US media reports have put the figure between $20 billion and $25 billion.

Musk, who has no prior experience in semiconductors, said the Terafab was necessary because Tesla and SpaceX's demand for computing power was expected to far exceed that of global chip suppliers.