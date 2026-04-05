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Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
Under a new military service law, German men aged 17 and above must notify the armed forces before leaving the country for more than three months.
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
A file photo of German soldiers preparing a rifle and an anti-drone jammer, in Annaburg, Germany, December 3 2025. / Reuters
April 5, 2026

A new German military service law will require most young men to inform authorities when leaving the country for long periods, with a newspaper report on the little-noticed provision prompting widespread debate.

Men from the age of 17 "are required to obtain prior approval" from the German armed forces for foreign stays lasting longer than three months, the defence ministry confirmed to AFP on Saturday.

Approval will be granted as long as "no specific service as a soldier is expected during the period in question," a ministry spokesman said.

"The background and guiding principle of this regulation is to ensure a reliable and informative military service record in case of need," the spokesman added.

The ministry is drafting exemptions to the exit permit requirement and a system for approving requests, aiming to "avoid unnecessary bureaucracy," the spokesman said.

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Questionnaire on interest in military service

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A Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper report on the regulation on Friday prompted widespread social media discussion, with many people questioning whether it was real and why there was no public debate when military service reforms were proposed last year.

The new service law, aiming to attract more young Germans to volunteer for military training, went into effect in January.

Military service remains voluntary under the law. Germany suspended conscription in 2011.

But all 18-year-old men are now required to fill out a questionnaire about their interest in military service and submit to medical checks if requested.

Germany has agreed to substantially increase the size of its full time and reserve army force as part of NATO defence plans.

European NATO allies have dramatically increased defence spending since the Russia-Ukraine war.

RelatedTRT World - Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
SOURCE:AFP
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