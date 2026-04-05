A new German military service law will require most young men to inform authorities when leaving the country for long periods, with a newspaper report on the little-noticed provision prompting widespread debate.

Men from the age of 17 "are required to obtain prior approval" from the German armed forces for foreign stays lasting longer than three months, the defence ministry confirmed to AFP on Saturday.

Approval will be granted as long as "no specific service as a soldier is expected during the period in question," a ministry spokesman said.

"The background and guiding principle of this regulation is to ensure a reliable and informative military service record in case of need," the spokesman added.

The ministry is drafting exemptions to the exit permit requirement and a system for approving requests, aiming to "avoid unnecessary bureaucracy," the spokesman said.

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