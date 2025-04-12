TÜRKİYE
Syrian president reaffirms commitment to diplomacy at Antalya forum, urges respect for sovereignty
Ahmed al Sharaa stresses ‘importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity’ of Syria at Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.
Dialogue and diplomacy are the most effective means to resolve disputes and enhance peace and stability in our region and the world, al Sharaa says. / AA
April 12, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has reaffirmed Syria’s strong commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools for resolving conflicts and promoting regional and global stability.

His remarks came during his participation in the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which began Friday in southern Türkiye.

In Saturday's statements reported by Syria’s official news agency SANA, Sharaa emphasised that Syria’s participation stemmed from “the firm belief of the Syrian Arab Republic that dialogue and diplomacy are the most effective means to resolve disputes and enhance peace and stability in our region and the world.”

Sharaa described the forum as a “valuable opportunity” to exchange views with international leaders and officials regarding pressing regional and global challenges.

He also underscored the “importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic,” amid ongoing Israeli violations of Syrian territory.

Israeli violations on Syrian territory

Since Sharaa took office following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has carried out multiple strikes inside Syria without any retaliatory threats from Damascus. Israel also seized the UN-monitored buffer zone in Syrian territory, citing the need to “secure” the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli air strikes on Syria have become almost daily in recent months, targeting Syrian military sites, weapon depots, and infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to Syrian army equipment.

Israel has occupied most of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967 and has used the recent political shift in Syria to expand its control over formerly demilitarised zones, effectively nullifying the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Sharaa also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his warm hospitality and keen interest.

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which kicked off on Friday, is held under the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World, and it brings together leaders, diplomats, and policymakers from across the globe.

