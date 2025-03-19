The Trump administration’s divisive policies, both domestic and foreign, have strained Western alliances, particularly as Washington and Moscow pursue an unexpected rapprochement to end the war in Ukraine.

The latest is evident in the remark by French lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament, who has asked for the US to return the Statue of Liberty.

Glucksmann suggested that the monument be given back to Paris because Washington has “chosen to switch to the side of the tyrants.”

The monument, a gift from France in the late 19th century, was meant to celebrate freedom and democracy.

The French politician’s remarks of frustration stem from the Trump administration’s policies, especially its rapprochement with Russian President Putin, which has strained transatlantic relations.

As Washington and Moscow move closer—ostensibly to broker an end to the war in Ukraine—Europeans like Glucksmann view the shift as a betrayal of democratic values.

His call to reclaim the statue did not go unnoticed in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the idea in combative wording.

“My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now,” she said at a press conference, referring to America’s role in liberating France during the Second World War.

In recent days, top American officials like Leavitt have insisted that Washington’s allies need to show their gratitude publicly to the US.

During a heated exchange at the White House, Vice President J.D. Vance rebuked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him to be “thankful” for American support in Kiev’s war with Russia.

Glucksmann, for his part, is undeterred.

“No one, of course, will come and steal the Statue of Liberty. The statue is yours. But what it embodies belongs to everyone,” he said. “And if the free world no longer interests your government, then we will take up the torch, here in Europe.”

The Statue of Liberty has become a flashpoint in the US immigration debate after immigration chief Ken Cuccinelli reinterpreted the iconic inscription, an Emma Lazarus poem, on the monument on Tuesday.

He said that the poem by Lazarus referred to “people coming from Europe” and that America is looking to receive migrants “who can stand on their own two feet.”

According to UNESCO, the UN’s cultural arm, the Statue of Liberty, which is on its list of World Heritage treasures, is now a US property.

But what is the story of the Statue of Liberty?

Gift with a purpose