WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
"Genocidal Netanyahu government cannot tolerate even slightest chance for peace to take hold," Turkish President Erdogan says.
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
"We will not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters and will work with all our might to secure a ceasefire and restore peace," Erdogan says. / AA
October 2, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's "act of piracy" against the global Sumud humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza to deliver aid to "oppressed Palestinians".

Israel's attack on civilians in international waters proves that "the genocide apparatus is in a state of frenzy to conceal its crimes in Gaza", Erdogan said during his address at the Justice and Development (AK) Party provincial heads meeting on Thursday.

"The genocidal Netanyahu government cannot tolerate even the slightest chance for peace to take hold," Erdogan further said.

The Turkish president said that "Global Sumud Flotilla has once again shown the world the brutality in Gaza and Israel's murderous face".

RECOMMENDED

He added: "We will not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters and will work with all our might to secure a ceasefire and restore peace."

Turkish authorities are monitoring the developments and taking measures to ensure that citizens aboard the flotilla are not harmed, Erdogan said.

RelatedTRT World - Global condemnation against Israel's raid on Gaza aid flotilla, Hamas calls it 'piracy, terrorism'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia