Albania, Kosovo and Croatia will hold a military exercise this year under a joint declaration on defence cooperation signed in 2025, officials said Wednesday.

Arben Kingji, chief of the General Staff of Albania, Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force (FSK) and Tihomir Kundid, chief of the General Staff of Croatia, met in the northern Albanian city of Shkodra within the framework of a joint declaration signed on March 18, 2025.

Pirro Vengu, Albania’s defence minister, described the meeting o as an important step under the trilateral agreement between Albania, Kosovo and Croatia.

“More military cooperation, interoperability and operational readiness,” Vengu wrote on US social media company X.

He noted that discussions focused on developing joint exercises and training to address security challenges and hybrid threats, adding that 2026 will host the first trilateral exercise in line with NATO’s Strategic Concept and Euro-Atlantic objectives.