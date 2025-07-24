Nearly two decades lost, a family fractured, and a city still without closure, the scars of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings remain, even as the men once blamed for the deadly attacks walk free.

Ansari, now 48, was one of 12 men convicted in 2015 for murder, conspiracy, and waging war against India over the 2006 train blasts.

The evening rush-hour attacks, carried out with pressure-cooker bombs hidden in bags beneath newspapers and umbrellas, killed 187 people and wounded hundreds more.

Five of the accused were sentenced to death, while the other seven, including Ansari, were given life imprisonment.

At the time of the blasts, Ansari was just 29, running a modest mobile and computer repair shop.

He was arrested soon after the explosions, reportedly accused of assembling the bombs and sheltering two Pakistani nationals.

But this week, a two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court overturned the convictions, ruling that the prosecution had "utterly failed" to prove the men were responsible.

The prosecution appealed to the Supreme Court to halt their release, but it declined to intervene.

A bittersweet freedom

"It feels amazing to be free," Ansari said. "We are innocent."

Freedom, however, feels bittersweet for Ansari.

"My whole youth is gone. My family had to face financial troubles," he said.

His wife was pregnant when Ansari was arrested, leaving him to miss his daughter's entire childhood. In her early years, she wouldn't even come near him.