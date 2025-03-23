Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for making efforts on Gaza on the basis of Egypt’s plan, diplomatic sources said.

Egypt's Gaza plan, which is supported by all members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), offers a constructive framework, Fidan said in his address at the OIC and Arab League Gaza Contact Group meeting in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Sunday, the sources added.

Stressing that genocide, forced displacement and apartheid are still continuing in Gaza while this meeting is in progress, Fidan said the Israeli air strikes on March 18 revealed that Israel has a more comprehensive agenda.

Emphasising that the prevention of the delivery of humanitarian aid and the targeting of Syrian and Lebanese territories are indicators of Israel's insistence on this expansionist policy, Fidan said: “Peace is not possible in the region without stopping Israel.

"Our primary goal should be to stop the destruction in Gaza and achieve a permanent ceasefire. The pressure on Israel needs to be increased.”