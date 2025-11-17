A national Syrian committee will launch its first public trial session on Monday to investigate the violations that took place in the coastal region in March 2025, according to authorities.

The sessions will investigate those accused of committing violations during the Syrian coastal events, with both local and international media present, said the head of the Syrian National Committee for Investigation and Fact-Finding into the Events on the Coast, Judge Jomaa Aldbis Alanzi.

Syria’s coastal region, including Latakia, witnessed widespread violations, including murder, torture, looting, and burning of homes, in March 2025, primarily targeting Alawite communities, according to a report by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

The violations were reportedly committed by individuals, some forces of the interim government, and remnants of the former Bashar Assad regime, resulting in the death of at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, the report said.

New Syria ‘upholds justice and enforces law’

The UN Commission acknowledged the Syrian authorities’ commitment to identifying the perpetrators and pursuing accountability for the incidents.