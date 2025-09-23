As the clock ticks down towards a September 28 deadline, Iran is faced with its age-old dilemma: get around to Western demands on its nuclear programme or face renewed sanctions, which could deal a body blow to its already crippled economy.

The UK, France and Germany – three European nations collectively called E3 – announced last month that the mechanism known as ‘snapback sanctions’ will come into effect if Iran fails to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on its nuclear programme.

Iran has said all along that its nuclear programme is for peaceful, though there is deep suspicion about Tehran’s real motives.

Since the October 2023 Hamas blitz on Israeli military positions and settlements, Tehran has seen its sphere of influence greatly reduced in the region – with the fall of ally Bashar al Assad in Syria, and crippling Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen.

Iran itself came under attack, with Israel and the US striking its nuclear facilities.

It seems an unexpected chain of events for a country, which hoped during the landmark 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) negotiations with the former Obama administration that Western sanctions would end once and for all at the end of 2025 – ten years after the deal’s signing.

According to UN Resolution 2231 , unless the snapback mechanism is activated by any party by October 2025, Western sanctions on Iran will end once and for all.

But on August 28, E3 decided to trigger the snapback mechanism on the alleged ground that Iran has not complied with its JCPOA obligations by allowing IAEA inspectors to its nuclear facilities.

Tehran rushed to sign an agreement with the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi on September 9 to open the country to inspectors. But the move appears to have come too late for Iran as a UN Security Council resolution, which could have ensured a sanction relief, failed to pass on Friday.

Experts too feel that the time for diplomacy might be over.

Mohammad Eslami, an Iranian academic and professor of international relations at the University of Minho, says the snapback mechanism would “definitely be triggered” soon.

Fatima Karimkhan, a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, also sees no possibility that both sides can reach a deal at this point.

“...(w)hile some still say that there is a diplomacy window for more negotiations. I don't think that would be possible,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.

What will be Iran’s response, however, remains a million-dollar question.

Will Iran accept Western conditions?

Eslami, for one, feels that Tehran’s anti-Western leadership does not have any reason to fulfill the West’s demands, which fall outside “Iran’s red lines” – from zero enrichment to reduction of missile production and limits on missile ranges.

Despite all talks of a peaceful nuclear programme, Iranian officials have not been shy about publicly talking about uranium enrichment , a critical part of building an atomic bomb.

Karimkhan also draws attention to the fact that if Tehran were willing to accept Western conditions, laid out in the recent E3-Iran Istanbul talks, it could have done so in the last three months. “If they did not accept that when they had time, they will not accept that now either,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.

Related TRT World - Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?

She sees no rationale for the Iranian political mindset to compromise with the West “at this point” on E3 conditions, which largely echo the Trump administration's positions, as Tehran has already faced all the challenges that the country tried to avoid with the JCPOA deal.