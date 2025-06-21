The United States has moved six B-2 stealth bombers to Guam, a Micronesian island in the Western Pacific, the US Fox News broadcaster reported, citing flight tracking data and voice communications with air traffic control.

“The bombers apparently refuelled after launching from Missouri, suggesting they launched without full fuel tanks due to a heavy onboard payload, which could be bunker-buster bombs,” the channel claimed.

"Destroying (Fordow) from the air is a job only the US can do." Fox News Digital quoted Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz as saying.

Moreover, Jonathan Ruhe, director of Foreign Policy for The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), said the bunker busters are designed to use the force of gravity to "penetrate through any mixture of earth, rock, and concrete before the bomb itself then explodes" underground.

The explosion that ensues could take out the target fully or "collapse the structure" around the target "without necessarily obliterating it," Ruhe explained, according to Fox News.

Earlier, the Israeli daily Haaretz cited a senior Israeli military official as saying that Fordow, located in a tunnel beneath a mountain near the city of Qom, is one of the facilities already designated as a target.

“If we are given the order to strike, we will act,” the unnamed source said.

The bombers departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in the US state of Missouri and are headed west to the strategic US base in Guam—a US island territory in Micronesia in the Western Pacific—accompanied by four refuelling aircraft, Haaretz said.

It remains unclear whether they will continue to Diego Garcia, a key US base located roughly 3,500 kilometres (2,174 miles) from Iran, it added.

Related TRT Global - What happens if the US attacks Iran? Experts warn of regional firestorm

A secure facility