Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye has set an example for the world in human rights through its peace- and justice-centred efforts in regions “soaked in blood and tears, such as Gaza, Syria, Somalia and Libya.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday after a regular cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said conflicts across the region show that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — foremost the right to life — is being trampled underfoot.

He added that the war crimes and genocide committed by Israel in Gaza over the past two years, in full view of the world, are the clearest evidence of violations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.