Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has issued a stark warning to Russia, saying any missile strike on Brussels would trigger a decisive NATO response.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launches a missile at Brussels, we will wipe Moscow off the map," Francken told the De Morgen daily on Monday, emphasising NATO's collective defence commitment.

He downplayed doubts about the US commitment to NATO under President Donald Trump, saying, "The bias against the American government is so great in Europe. Unbelievable...He literally said that America will continue to support its NATO allies one hundred percent. A cruise missile on Brussels? That's a no-brainer, whatever definition you use. Putin won't do that either," he said.

He warned against underestimating Russia's military capabilities, however.

"The Russians have increased their (military) capabilities. Their war economy produces four times more ammunition than all of NATO combined. Europe doesn't even have a central command," he said.

He also highlighted Russia's struggle in Ukraine, "because they're fighting against the entire West! The Ukrainians are fighting with our weapons, ammunition and money. Otherwise, they would have been overwhelmed long ago."