August 25, 2025
Since Israel announced it would allow tents and shelter supplies into Palestine’s Gaza earlier this month, just 10,000 have entered the besieged enclave, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office, amounting to barely four percent of the 250,000 tents and caravans needed to house the Palestinians displaced by Israel’s genocidal war.
With a shelter deficit exceeding 96%, Gaza’s governorates are unable to accommodate the 1.3 million people forcibly uprooted from their homes. Meanwhile, no tents or supplies are currently available at the crossings due to Israel’s restrictions on aid operations.