Hamas's armed wing said on Sunday discussing the group's disarmament before Israel fully implements the first phase of the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire was an attempt to continue what it called a genocide against the Palestinian people.

In a televised statement, Hamas's armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida said raising the issue of weapons “in a crude manner” would not be accepted.

The issue of Hamas relinquishing its weapons is a major obstacle in talks to implement US President Donald Trump’s proposed "Board of Peace" plan for Gaza, aimed at cementing a ceasefire that halted two years of Israeli genocidal war last October.

The Palestinian resistance group has told mediators it will not discuss disarmament without guarantees that Israel will completely quit Gaza, three sources told Reuters last week.

"What the enemy is trying to push through today against the Palestinian resistance, via our brotherly mediators, is extremely dangerous," he said.

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‘Attempt to continue genocide’