WAR ON GAZA
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Hamas armed wing rejects disarmament calls before Gaza ceasefire phase implemented
Abu Ubaida urges mediators to press Israel to meet first-phase commitments before any second-phase talks.
Hamas armed wing rejects disarmament calls before Gaza ceasefire phase implemented
Israel’s war on Gaza has killed over 72,000, wounded 172,000, and devastated most civilian infrastructure. / AP
April 5, 2026

Hamas's armed wing said on Sunday discussing the group's disarmament before Israel fully implements the first phase of the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire was an attempt to continue what it called a genocide against the Palestinian people.

In a televised statement, Hamas's armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida said raising the issue of weapons “in a crude manner” would not be accepted.

The issue of Hamas relinquishing its weapons is a major obstacle in talks to implement US President Donald Trump’s proposed "Board of Peace" plan for Gaza, aimed at cementing a ceasefire that halted two years of Israeli genocidal war last October.

The Palestinian resistance group has told mediators it will not discuss disarmament without guarantees that Israel will completely quit Gaza, three sources told Reuters last week.

"What the enemy is trying to push through today against the Palestinian resistance, via our brotherly mediators, is extremely dangerous," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll from Gaza genocide surges as Israel steps up attacks in occupied West Bank

‘Attempt to continue genocide’

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He said the disarmament demands were "nothing but an overt attempt to continue the genocide against our people, something we will not accept under any circumstances."

It was not immediately clear whether the comments amounted to a formal rejection of the US-backed disarmament plan, and Hamas political officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of the ceasefire in place since October 10, which have killed nearly 700 people and wounded over 1,876, according to Palestine Health Ministry data.

Abu Ubaida urged mediators to pressure Israel to fulfil its commitments under the first phase of the Trump plan before any discussion of the second phase can take place.

"The enemy is the one who undermines the agreement," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
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