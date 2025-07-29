US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was not seeking a summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, adding that he "may go" to China, but only at Xi’s invitation.

"The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a “Summit” with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything!

"I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

A third round of US-China trade talks, led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, will take place in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, through Wednesday.