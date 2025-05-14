A trade deal between the United States and China slashing most tariffs came into effect on Wednesday, a temporary ceasefire in a brutal trade war that has roiled global markets and international supply chains.

Washington and Beijing had agreed this week to drastically lower eye-watering tariffs in a deal that emerged from talks at the weekend in Geneva.

US President Donald Trump said earlier Washington had the blueprint for a "very, very strong" trade deal with China that would see Beijing's economy "open up" to US businesses, in an interview broadcast Tuesday on Fox News.

"We have the confines of a very, very strong deal with China. But the most exciting part of the deal...that's the opening up of China to US business," he told the US broadcaster while aboard Air Force One on the way to the start of his Gulf tour.

"One of the things I think that could be most exciting for us and also for China, is that we're trying to open up China," he added, without elaborating on details.

