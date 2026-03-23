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Israeli army detains 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids, labourers ambushed near Jerusalem
Israeli forces had set up an ambush in the area before detaining the workers.
Israeli army detains 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids, labourers ambushed near Jerusalem
Attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians since October 2023. / AA
13 hours ago

The Israeli army has carried out widespread raids across the occupied West Bank, detaining 15 Palestinians.

The Jerusalem governorate said Israeli forces detained 12 Palestinian labourers on Sunday as they were attempting to enter occupied East Jerusalem near the Atarot industrial zone north of the city.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces had set up an ambush in the area before detaining the workers, adding that their health conditions and whereabouts remain unknown.

In the central occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided several villages east of Ramallah, firing live ammunition and turning homes into military positions, according to WAFA.

The raids targeted the villages of Kafr Malik, Deir Jarir and Al-Mughayyir, where soldiers stormed the homes of residents Hamza Asaad Abu Alia and Naseem Abu Alia, forcing their families to leave and converting the houses into military outposts.

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Further south, Israeli forces set up a military checkpoint at the western entrance to the rural area of Bethlehem, stopping vehicles and checking residents’ identification.

The army also raided the village of Al Khader south of Bethlehem, detaining three Palestinians and firing stun grenades, the agency added.

Since the start of the Gaza war on October 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in occupied West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians, injured around 11,700 others and led to the arrest of roughly 22,000 people.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

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