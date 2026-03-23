The Israeli army has carried out widespread raids across the occupied West Bank, detaining 15 Palestinians.

The Jerusalem governorate said Israeli forces detained 12 Palestinian labourers on Sunday as they were attempting to enter occupied East Jerusalem near the Atarot industrial zone north of the city.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces had set up an ambush in the area before detaining the workers, adding that their health conditions and whereabouts remain unknown.

In the central occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided several villages east of Ramallah, firing live ammunition and turning homes into military positions, according to WAFA.

The raids targeted the villages of Kafr Malik, Deir Jarir and Al-Mughayyir, where soldiers stormed the homes of residents Hamza Asaad Abu Alia and Naseem Abu Alia, forcing their families to leave and converting the houses into military outposts.