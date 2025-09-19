EUROPE
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
Paris event celebrates Aitmatov's legacy, honouring his message of cultural memory and dignity, while Türkiye's UNESCO envoy hails him as key 20th-century voice.
A conference titled "Cengiz Aytmatov and UNESCO: A Common Heritage Uniting the World" was held at (UNESCO) in Paris. / AA
September 19, 2025

The UNESCO headquarters in Paris has held a conference to honour Chinghiz Aitmatov, the late Kyrgyz writer, journalist, diplomat and statesman.

Organised by Kyrgyzstan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO in cooperation with TURKSOY [International Organization of Turkic Culture], the event "Chinghiz Aitmatov and UNESCO: A Common Heritage Uniting the World" featured a documentary on Aitmatov's life and drew diplomats, cultural figures and international guests.

Kyrgyzstan's UNESCO envoy, Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, stated the video aimed to showcase Aitmatov's enduring legacy.

"This film made me feel like I had returned home. Aitmatov always spoke about people, workers and mothers. We can be proud of what he left us," he said.

"In this complex period, I believe he still guides all humanity," Sher-Niyaz added.

He also thanked Türkiye's envoy to UNESCO Gülnur Aybet for her contribution, noting Aitmatov would top any list of Kyrgyz cultural figures.

'One of the greatest voices of the 20th century'

Aybet, described Aitmatov as "one of the greatest voices of the 20th century."

"Aitmatov was not only one of the leading novelists of Kyrgyz literature, but also an important figure of the Turkic world and world literature," she said.

His works, translated into 170 languages, "reach an international readership."

Aybet said his writings carry messages of peace and solidarity.

"From the depth of collective memory, his pen speaks like a conscience seeking universal answers to humanity’s shared problems," she said, highlighting how Aitmatov addressed relations between people, nature and society with philosophical depth.

Azerbaijan's envoy to UNESCO, Elman Abdullayev, called Aitmatov "the pride of all humanity," while TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev praised him as a "humanist who built bridges between nations."

"Aitmatov opened Central Asia to the world," Raev said.

"His novels highlight human dignity, nature and peace. His concept of the 'mankurt' captures the tragedy of people severed from their roots and memory—a warning for societies that lose connection with their past."

SOURCE:AA
