Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica has died at the age of 89, the government said.

The humble leader lost his battle against cancer after announcing in January the disease had spread and he would stop treatment.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, guide and leader. We will miss you greatly, old friend," Uruguay's sitting president, Yamandu Orsi, posted on X.

Leftist leaders from across Latin America and Europe paid tribute to the politician described by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as an "example for Latin America and the entire world."

Gustavo Petro of Colombia paid tribute to "a great revolutionary."

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales hailed Mujica's "experience and wisdom," while Brazil's government bid farewell to "one of the most important humanists of our time."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Mujica had lived for "a better world," while Guatemala's Bernardo Arevalo held him up as "an example of humility and greatness."

The cardigan-wearing Mujica earned the moniker "world's poorest president" during his 2010-2015 presidency for giving away much of his salary to charity and living a simple life on his farm, with his wife and three-legged dog.

Mujica himself had rejected the title in a 2012 AFP interview.