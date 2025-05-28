Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began immediately after October 7, 2023 raid by Hamas on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and hamlets.

And by the time the documented Palestinian death toll in Gaza had climbed past 36,000 — many of them women and children — the Biden administration was still urging Israel to "do more" to avoid civilian harm while supplying it with lethal weapons and providing diplomatic shield at the UN Security Council and elsewhere.

For the Palestinian people, it has been 600 days of utter devastation — and a US policy that, despite rhetorical pivots, never fundamentally changed course.

Here is an accounting of the US role — political, military, and diplomatic — in the last 600 days of Israel's annihilation campaign in Gaza.

October 7, 2023

President Joe Biden decries the "appalling assault" by Hamas fighters and his administration pledges to ensure Israel has "what it needs to defend itself".

Within days, the Biden administration deploys warships to the Eastern Mediterranean. Weapons begin arriving in Israel at record speed — artillery shells, precision-guided bombs, parts for the Iron Dome.



Washington moves in lockstep with Tel Aviv, rejecting early UN resolutions that called for even a temporary humanitarian pause.

Instead, the then Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks of "safe zones" and humanitarian corridors — ideas that would, over time, be rendered meaningless as entire neighbourhoods in Gaza would be levelled.

October 12–16, 2023

Washington begins planning humanitarian aid routes to Gaza, stressing coordination with Israel to avoid empowering Hamas.

October 18, 2023

The US vetoes a UN Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian pause, arguing it fails to reaffirm Israel's right to self-defence.

October 19–20, 2023

Biden seeks $14.5 billion in military aid to Israel as part of a $105 billion global security package.

US warships, aircraft, and expedited arms shipments — including Iron Dome supplies — head to the region.

Josh Paul, a senior State Department official who oversaw arms transfers, becomes the first US official to publicly resign in protest of Biden administration's handling of the Gaza war. He resigns, citing his objection to the continued provision of lethal arms to Israel.

October 25, 2023

The US vetoes a resolution demanding the release of captives and calling for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

November 21–28, 2023

A seven-day truce is brokered, with the US playing a supporting role alongside Qatar and Egypt. Hamas releases around half the captives, and Israel releases 240 Palestinian detainees. Some humanitarian aid enters Gaza.

December 8, 2023

The US again vetoes a UN Security Council resolution which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The Palestinian ambassador calls the US veto "a turning point in history".

January 26, 2024

Biden admin suspends UNRWA funding after Israeli claims of staff involvement in the October 7 raid. Critics, including Representative Mark Pocan, warn of severe consequences for Gaza, where UNRWA feeds 1.2 million daily.

February 20, 2024

The US vetoes another ceasefire resolution at the UN, instead offering a narrower "temporary ceasefire" plan tied to captive release and warning Israel against a major offensive in Rafah.

March 2024

The Biden administration directs the US military to construct a floating aid pier (JLOTS) off Gaza. Operational for only 20 days due to damage and insecurity, the pier is closed by July 17, having delivered limited supplies.

April 9, 2024

The then-US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies there is "no evidence" that Israel is committing genocide.