Indirect talks between the United States and Iran moved closer to a potential framework agreement on Thursday, as diplomats met in Geneva amid rising regional tensions and military posturing.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held several hours of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman, with both sides describing the discussions as serious but incomplete.

Oman's foreign minister said that the third round of talks concluded with significant progress, and technical discussions will be held next week in Vienna.

"We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran," Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X, adding that "discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna".

A senior Iranian official said a deal could be within reach if Washington separates nuclear issues from other disputes, including ballistic missiles and Tehran’s regional alliances — areas the US insists must eventually be addressed.

Related TRT World - Iran hands in draft proposal to US through Omani mediators ahead of Geneva talks: report

Trump threatens ‘really bad things’

The talks come against a backdrop of mounting pressure from Donald Trump, who has warned Iran to strike a deal quickly or face consequences, while the US continues to reinforce its military presence in the region.

Washington wants Tehran to halt uranium enrichment entirely, arguing the capability could enable nuclear weapons development.