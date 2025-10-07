Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for an immediate halt to Israel's genocidal campaign on Gaza, emphasising its unwavering resolve to protect Palestine’s rights, freedom and, independence.
In a recorded statement released on Tuesday, Hamas leader Fawzi Barhoum said nearly 95 percent of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023, were civilians.
Devastating loss
Israel’s relentless and indiscriminate bombings and ground incursions have killed over 67,000 Palestinians and left more than 170,000 wounded. Thousands more remain missing, many of them believed to be buried under the rubble.
The majority of those killed are civilians, including women and children.
The brutal tactics employed by Israeli forces have led to the systematic destruction of Gaza, with homes, schools, and hospitals reduced to rubble.
Barhoum pointed out that the war was not just an assault on Hamas but an all-out attack on the very existence of the Palestinian people.
In addition to the staggering loss of life, Barhoum highlighted Israel’s policy of deliberate starvation, which has killed around 500 Palestinians as Tel Aviv continues to block aid from reaching Gaza.
The horrific scenes of displacement and suffering paint a grim picture of the scale of human tragedy unfolding in Gaza.
Despite these atrocities, Barhoum expressed confidence in the Palestinian resistance’s ability to thwart Israeli efforts to forcibly displace the people.
Worldwide solidarity
Hamas' statement also recognised the crucial role being played by international actors and movements in supporting the Palestinian cause.
Barhoum expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of regional and global allies, including the governments and people of Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, and Türkiye, as well as the unwavering solidarity of the Arab and Islamic world.
The statement lauded the efforts of civil society groups, particularly those who attempted to break the siege of Gaza by joining the solidarity flotilla, despite being thwarted by Israel’s illegal military action.
Ongoing ceasefire talks
As Hamas continues to engage in ceasefire negotiations in Egypt, Barhoum underlined the need for a comprehensive and permanent cessation of hostilities.
The resistance group’s key demands include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, unhindered humanitarian aid, and the ability of the displaced Palestinians to return to their homes.
He also reiterated the need for a prisoner swap, which remains a core issue for Hamas and Palestinians.
However, Barhoum cautioned that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu might try to undermine the peace process as his government has done in the past.