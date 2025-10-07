Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for an immediate halt to Israel's genocidal campaign on Gaza, emphasising its unwavering resolve to protect Palestine’s rights, freedom and, independence.

In a recorded statement released on Tuesday, Hamas leader Fawzi Barhoum said nearly 95 percent of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023, were civilians.

Devastating loss

Israel’s relentless and indiscriminate bombings and ground incursions have killed over 67,000 Palestinians and left more than 170,000 wounded. Thousands more remain missing, many of them believed to be buried under the rubble.

The majority of those killed are civilians, including women and children.

The brutal tactics employed by Israeli forces have led to the systematic destruction of Gaza, with homes, schools, and hospitals reduced to rubble.

Barhoum pointed out that the war was not just an assault on Hamas but an all-out attack on the very existence of the Palestinian people.

In addition to the staggering loss of life, Barhoum highlighted Israel’s policy of deliberate starvation, which has killed around 500 Palestinians as Tel Aviv continues to block aid from reaching Gaza.

The horrific scenes of displacement and suffering paint a grim picture of the scale of human tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

Despite these atrocities, Barhoum expressed confidence in the Palestinian resistance’s ability to thwart Israeli efforts to forcibly displace the people.

Worldwide solidarity