WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye to keep supporting Gaza, bringing hope to Palestinians: Fidan
"Türkiye will continue to be a breath for Gaza and a hope for Palestine. We will also continue to actively support efforts to rebuild Gaza," says Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye to keep supporting Gaza, bringing hope to Palestinians: Fidan
Turkish foreign minister says implementing a two-state solution is a fundamental step toward lasting peace in the region. / AA
Burak UzunBurak Uzun
October 17, 2025

Türkiye will continue to provide relief to the war-torn Gaza and hope for the Palestinian people, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Türkiye will continue to be a breath for Gaza and a hope for Palestine. We will also continue to actively support efforts to rebuild Gaza,” Fidan said on Friday at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

“Every building that rises in Gaza will be a work of humanity’s collective conscience. Our ultimate goal is to implement a two-state solution and to establish a Middle East where peace and prosperity prevail despite all the suffering,” Fidan added.

Ankara increased aid efforts immediately after the ceasefire was established, he said, stressing that humanitarian aid in Gaza must be long-term and systematic.

During their meetings with Wadephul, Fidan said Ankara and Berlin confirmed their expectation that the ceasefire in Gaza would continue, humanitarian aid would reach those in need without interruption, and the war would come to an end permanently.

Task force, peace council

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated that implementing a two-state solution is a fundamental step toward lasting peace in the region.

He emphasised the importance of European countries, particularly Germany, taking constructive steps to address Palestinian issues and Gaza.

"Türkiye has fulfilled its responsibilities in implementing the agreement reached and is fully prepared to do even more going forward," he said.

Fidan added that within this framework, there is a clear determination on the part of the Turkish president to participate in the implementation of issues such as the "task force, peace council, or international stabilisation force," as they come into effect.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan calls for Gaza's healing, vows Türkiye's support for lasting peace

Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report