Syria's Foreign Ministry said that the ceasefire represents a pivotal step toward unifying state institutions, restoring sovereignty and launching a comprehensive national recovery process.

A ministry statement said on Sunday that Syria's "new republic" was founded on the principle of citizenship, stressing that the unity and cohesion of the Syrian people, in all their components, form the cornerstone of lasting stability. It described Syria's social diversity as a source of strength rather than division.

The state is moving forward with practical steps to consolidate institutional unity and reassert state authority across the country, including with the institutional and military integration of the SDF/YPG into state structures, it added.

These arrangements, said the statement, are designed to ensure security and stability, prevent institutional vacuums and affirm the state’s exclusive authority to use force within the framework of law.

As part of this approach, the ministry cited a decree that President Ahmad al Sharaa issued on Friday, recognising the cultural and linguistic rights of Syrian Kurds and addressing long-standing civil and legal issues, including the status of stateless residents and unresolved property issues. The decree, it said, reflects a political and legal commitment to building an inclusive state that guarantees rights without discrimination.

According to the statement, the understandings reached on Sunday include an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and contact lines, as well as the handover of eastern Deir ez-Zor and northeastern Raqqa provinces to full administrative and military control of the Syrian government.