MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Syria's Foreign Ministry says "new republic" was founded on the principle of citizenship, stressing that the unity and cohesion of the Syrian people form the cornerstone of lasting stability.
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Civilians celebrate as government forces enter Raqqa city. / Reuters
January 19, 2026

Syria's Foreign Ministry said that the ceasefire represents a pivotal step toward unifying state institutions, restoring sovereignty and launching a comprehensive national recovery process.

A ministry statement said on Sunday that Syria's "new republic" was founded on the principle of citizenship, stressing that the unity and cohesion of the Syrian people, in all their components, form the cornerstone of lasting stability. It described Syria's social diversity as a source of strength rather than division.

The state is moving forward with practical steps to consolidate institutional unity and reassert state authority across the country, including with the institutional and military integration of the SDF/YPG into state structures, it added.

These arrangements, said the statement, are designed to ensure security and stability, prevent institutional vacuums and affirm the state’s exclusive authority to use force within the framework of law.

As part of this approach, the ministry cited a decree that President Ahmad al Sharaa issued on Friday, recognising the cultural and linguistic rights of Syrian Kurds and addressing long-standing civil and legal issues, including the status of stateless residents and unresolved property issues. The decree, it said, reflects a political and legal commitment to building an inclusive state that guarantees rights without discrimination.

According to the statement, the understandings reached on Sunday include an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and contact lines, as well as the handover of eastern Deir ez-Zor and northeastern Raqqa provinces to full administrative and military control of the Syrian government.

RECOMMENDED

This transfer also includes state takeover of civilian institutions and facilities, the formal retention of current employees within relevant ministries, and the integration of civilian institutions in Hasakah province into the state's administrative framework.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration

'Decisive milestone'

The Syrian state, the ministry noted, underlines that the agreement embodies a firm commitment to dialogue, rational solutions and consensus-based approaches that protect dignity, rights and civil peace, while laying the foundation for a responsible national partnership and the prevention of bloodshed.

It described the deal as a "decisive milestone," opening a new phase defined by unified institutions, stabilised security and a comprehensive national path toward recovery and reconstruction.

The ministry also called on the international community to support the agreement, describing it as a genuine opportunity to strengthen local security, promote regional stability and contribute to economic recovery and shared interests in a manner befitting the sacrifices and resilience of Syrians.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Record rains trigger deadly floods, landslides in northern Colombia
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk