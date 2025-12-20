Eight people were killed and 27 wounded in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odessa, southern Ukraine, late on Friday, Ukraine’s Emergency Service said Saturday morning.



Some of the wounded were on a bus at the epicentre of the overnight strike, the service said in a Telegram post. Trucks caught fire in the parking lot, and cars were also damaged.



The port was struck with ballistic missiles, said Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odessa region.

Elsewhere, Ukraine said its drones struck a Russian oil rig belonging to Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and a military patrol ship named “Okhotnik,” near a rig, as Kiev steps up attacks on Moscow's oil infrastructure.

The ship was patrolling in the Caspian Sea near an oil and gas production platform. The extent of the damage is still being clarified, the statement added.

The attack, which Ukraine's general staff said took place on Friday, is one of a string of strikes targeting Russian drilling infrastructure in the Caspian Sea in recent weeks, but the first one that the Ukrainian military acknowledged officially.