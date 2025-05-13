TÜRKİYE
2 min read
UN human rights office welcomes possible Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
Turkish metropolis previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022 – just after the conflict began – aimed at finding common ground to end the armed conflict.
UN human rights office welcomes possible Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
The Turkish metropolis previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022. / AA
May 13, 2025

The UN human rights office has welcomed the possible resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul later this week, underscoring the need for genuine dialogue to end the ongoing conflict.

"The High Commissioner (Volker Turk) has insisted generally on the importance of genuine dialogue as indispensable to durably resolving situations of armed conflict," spokesperson Seif Magango said on Tuesday.

"With respect to Ukraine, likewise, we would welcome meaningful efforts seeking an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as a first step towards achieving a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace anchored in respect for international law," Magango added.

This Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in efforts to halt the conflict, with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine expected to meet face-to-face in Istanbul. If confirmed, it would be the most advanced stage of negotiations since March 2022, when Türkiye previously brought both sides together.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy accepts Russian president's proposal to resume peace talks in Istanbul

Revitalising the path of dialogue

The latest initiative was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference on Sunday, where he rejected demands from Ukraine and several European nations for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later confirmed Ankara's readiness to host the talks during a phone call with Putin the same day.

RECOMMENDED

US President Donald Trump also weighed in, urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "immediately" accept the offer for direct negotiations.

Zelenskyy responded by confirming his attendance to Thursday's talks in Türkiye, and expressed hope that Putin would also be present in person.

While Russia has yet to confirm Putin's participation, Trump -- currently on a tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE -- said he would even consider traveling to Istanbul if the meeting goes ahead.

The Turkish metropolis previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022 – just after the conflict began – aimed at finding common ground to end the armed conflict, but failed to reach a settlement to the war, which is now in its fourth year.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish president welcomes Putin’s remarks on resuming peace talks in Istanbul

e.

Explore
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East