An international campaign was launched on Monday to demand the release of jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, who has been in Israeli detention since 2002.

Barghouti, 66, a senior leader of President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group, is one of the most prominent figures in Palestinian politics.

He has been serving five life sentences in Israeli prisons since 2002 on charges related to the Second Intifada, which began in 2000.

Muqbel Barghouti, the brother of the imprisoned leader, told Anadolu that the campaign was relaunched with simultaneous events in London, South Africa, France, Italy, Arab countries, as well as his hometown, Kobar, in the occupied West Bank.

“The campaign is part of the ongoing efforts since Barghouti’s detention to press for his release,” he said.

Protests across Europe and beyond

Events were held in London on Saturday and on Sunday as part of the campaign, including demonstrations and a display of paintings and drawings demanding Barghouti's release.

One of the venues for these gatherings was France, the country that granted Barghouti “honorary citizenship” in more than 50 of its municipalities.

A group of British activists also visited the town of Kobar, northwest of Ramallah, on Saturday as part of the campaign for Barghouti’s release.

An artist named Jimmy painted a mural of Barghouti with the phrase “Free Marwan” across a football field.