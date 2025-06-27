Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the impact of the Development Road on production, with a 10-year projection, is expected to exceed $50 billion, with an estimated average annual employment of 63,000 people.

Addressing the Global Transport Connectivity Forum in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said Türkiye aims to transform its geopolitical advantages into a comprehensive economic benefit for the entire region through the Development Road project.

The Development Road Project is a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at connecting Iraq to Europe via Türkiye. The project involves the construction of a 1,200-kilometre highway and railway corridor stretching from the Iraqi port of Basra to the Turkish port of Mersin.

He highlighted the country’s substantial infrastructure investments, noting: “Our divided road distance, which was 6,101 kilometres when we took office, has increased to 29,742 kilometres.”

Referring to growing instability in the region, the president warned of the need for reliable transit routes.

“The tensions in our region, along with the uncertainties arising in the Strait of Hormuz and airspaces, have reminded us of the critical importance of secure transportation routes,” he noted.