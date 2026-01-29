TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Operation Peace Spring, to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor.
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from military posts in northern Syria. / AA
January 29, 2026

Türkiye’s defence ministry has denied reports claiming that Turkish troops had withdrawn from military posts in northern Syria near the Turkish border.

“Reports claiming that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have withdrawn from some areas of the Peace Spring region are not true. The TSK continues its activities in the region in coordination with the Syrian government,” sources from the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry sources also warned against what they described as deliberate disinformation and urged the public to rely only on official statements.

In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of residents.​​​​​​​

Operation Peace Spring began in October 2019 to root out PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye foresaw a safe zone of 30 kilometres, stretching from the Turkish-Syrian border to the M4 motorway that runs parallel to the border inside Syria.

The US agreed to pull its troops out of northern Syria in advance of the Turkish deployment despite having armed YPG terrorists in the past in their fight against Daesh.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, the YPG terrorists attempted to exploit regional instability to create a “terror corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye neutralises 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'