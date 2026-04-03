US President Donald Trump has decided to implement new tariffs on imported pharmaceutical products and critical metals to strengthen national security and domestic supply chains.

The US administration implemented a 100 percent tariff on imported patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients, White House stated on Thursday.

This tariff rate dropped to 15 percent for pharmaceutical imports originating from the EU, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Pharmaceutical companies faced a 20 percent tariff if they only signed domestic manufacturing agreements with the government.

Officials exempted generic pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and orphan drugs from these immediate trade measures.

Metal duties