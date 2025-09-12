Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan has said that Israel’s attempt to assassinate the Palestinian resistance group's peace negotiators in Qatar was a "direct shot" at US President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

"The assassination attempt on the delegation is a direct shot at President Trump's proposal. If the Israelis accept it, they should listen to Hamas' response, not bomb Doha and the meeting site," Hamdan said in a televised statement.

He added that Israel's refusal to respond to mediators' August 18 proposal "was a clear coup against the negotiation track and the possibility of reaching a settlement to halt the aggression on Gaza and secure the release of prisoners."

Hamdan said Hamas is awaiting "the outcome of efforts and contacts by Qatar and Egypt to see if there is genuine American intent to pressure Israel toward a final ceasefire."

He stressed that mediation led by Egypt and Qatar had been close to progress several times, "but the occupation regime thwarted them with either assassinations or fresh aggression in Gaza, the latest being the attack on Doha."

"Nevertheless, Qatar and Egypt have demonstrated a high ability to absorb the occupation's shocks and move forward, because what is required is to stop the aggression and put an end to the rogue entity (Israel) that destabilises the region's security," he said.

Israel bombed a residential compound in Doha on Tuesday, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

Qatar condemned the Israeli attack as "state terrorism," affirming its right to respond.

The attack came despite Qatar's mediation role, alongside Egypt and the US, in indirect talks aimed at a ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange deal.