International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stressed Thursday that uncertainty is very costly and called for a quick resolution of tensions and compromise on trade policies.

Speaking at a press conference on the IMF's 2025 global policy agenda, Georgieva said “major trade policy shifts have spiked uncertainty off the charts, accompanied by tighter financial conditions and high market volatility."

She pointed out that the world economy is facing a new and big test with its depleted buffers, which puts countries in a difficult situation.

"Countries need to work constructively to resolve trade tensions as swiftly as possible, preserving openness and removing uncertainty. A trade policy settlement among the main players is essential."

Growth-oriented reforms

Georgieva said that in an environment of uncertainty, companies are not investing and households are saving instead of spending, further dampening already weak growth prospects.