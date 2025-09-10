ASIA PACIFIC
Deadly flash floods wreak havoc in Indonesia, inundate Bali
The climate crisis has affected storm patterns in Indonesia, leading to heavier rains, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.
Some 85 people were evacuated to temporary shelters in Jembrana district. / AFP
September 10, 2025

Flash floods swept two Indonesian islands, including tourist hotspot Bali, killing at least 13 people, with six others missing, the country's disaster agency has said.

Torrential rain since late Tuesday triggered flooding across five Bali districts as well as the provincial capital city, Denpasar, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200 people, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said nine people had been found dead in Bali by Wednesday evening, up from an earlier toll of two.

Another two people were missing, Abdul said.

Some 85 people were evacuated to temporary shelters in Jembrana district in Bali's southwest, he said, and another 108 people were taking shelter in other locations that included an elementary school.

Flash flooding

Flash flooding also struck East Nusa Tenggara province's Flores Island on Monday, cutting road access and phone services in 18 villages, Abdul said in a separate statement.

BNPB chief Suharyanto said flooding in the Nagekeo district of Flores killed four people, with another four missing.

He said parts of Bali were still inundated on Wednesday, although floodwaters had receded on Flores.

The annual monsoon season in Indonesia, typically between November and April, often brings landslides, flash floods, and waterborne diseases.

The climate crisis has affected storm patterns, including the length and severity of the season, leading to heavier rain, flash flooding, and stronger wind gusts.

Floods and landslides on Java Island in March killed three people and left five others missing after heavy rain inundated two dozen towns.

In January, at least 25 people were killed when floods and landslides hit a town in Central Java.

