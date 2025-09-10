Flash floods swept two Indonesian islands, including tourist hotspot Bali, killing at least 13 people, with six others missing, the country's disaster agency has said.

Torrential rain since late Tuesday triggered flooding across five Bali districts as well as the provincial capital city, Denpasar, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200 people, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said nine people had been found dead in Bali by Wednesday evening, up from an earlier toll of two.

Another two people were missing, Abdul said.

Some 85 people were evacuated to temporary shelters in Jembrana district in Bali's southwest, he said, and another 108 people were taking shelter in other locations that included an elementary school.

Flash flooding

Flash flooding also struck East Nusa Tenggara province's Flores Island on Monday, cutting road access and phone services in 18 villages, Abdul said in a separate statement.

BNPB chief Suharyanto said flooding in the Nagekeo district of Flores killed four people, with another four missing.