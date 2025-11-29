A major meeting to launch the new youth wing of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was delayed for more than two hours after thousands of protesters blocked access to the venue in the central town of Giessen.

Police on Saturday were deployed in large numbers as anti-AfD demonstrators gathered from early morning, beating drums, blowing whistles, and chanting outside the hall where the event was scheduled.

The protest group Resist said it had mobilised around 15,000 people and blocked several access routes to the venue.

The AfD became Germany’s main opposition party in February’s general election with more than 20 percent of the vote and is aiming for further gains in state elections next year, particularly in its eastern strongholds.

New youth wing replaces banned group