US President Donald Trump appeared to offer an olive branch to Britain in a row over the role of UK soldiers in Afghanistan, calling them "among the greatest of all warriors".

But other European countries have also reacted sharply to his comments, discounting what NATO troops did in Afghanistan, with French President Emmanuel Macron the latest to comment on Saturday.

Trump had claimed NATO sent "some troops" but "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines" in an interview with Fox News aired on Thursday.

He also repeated his suggestion that the alliance would not come to the aid of the United States if asked to do so.

On Saturday, however, a day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned his remarks as "appalling", he appeared to have changed position, at least as far as British troops were concerned.

"The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken."

"These unacceptable comments are not worthy of response," the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday of Trump's dismissive remarks.

"It is to the families of fallen soldiers that the Head of State wishes to offer comfort and reiterate the nation's gratitude."