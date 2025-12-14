Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called bilateral security guarantees with the US, Europe, and other countries a “compromise” on Ukraine’s NATO accession.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Zelenskyy recalled his country’s long-standing position to join the alliance as this provided it with “real security guarantees,” but said some of Kiev’s partners in the US and Europe did not support this course.

He said Ukraine is now pursuing bilateral security guarantees with Washington, namely “ Article 5-like guarantees,” referring to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, as well as guarantees from European and other countries, including Canada and Japan.

“These security guarantees for us are an opportunity to prevent another coming of Russian aggression. And this is already a compromise on our part,” Zelenskyy said, according to the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

Zelenskyy’s statement marks a major shift in Kiev’s approach to NATO membership, which was enshrined in Ukraine’s Constitution as a goal following a parliamentary vote to introduce constitutional amendments back in 2019.

Russia has regularly voiced opposition to Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

Talks in Berlin

Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday for two days of talks with European leaders and US President Donald Trump's envoys on ending the war with Russia.

While fighting raged on in Ukraine, Zelenskyy was expected to be greeted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who on Monday is also due to host other European leaders, among them Britain's Keir Starmer, and the heads of NATO and the EU.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner were seen entering a Berlin hotel on Sunday, as were top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov and a German senior official, Bild daily reported.